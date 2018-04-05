NEW YORK — A Turkish lawyer is alleged in court papers to have joined a plot to corrupt a prison guard into smuggling cellphones and alcohol to a Turkish gold trader who was awaiting trial.

That's according to charges lodged Thursday against Manhattan federal prison guard Victor Casado and comments by a lawyer who represented the trader, Reza Zarrab.

Zarrab eventually pleaded guilty and became a cooperator in an Iran sanctions case that strained relations between Turkey and the United States.

He testified at the trial of a Turkish banker that he paid $45,000 in bribes to a guard. He also testified he helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions with billions of dollars in proceeds from oil and gas sales.

Casado's lawyer declined comment on charges his client accepted over $45,000 in bribes.