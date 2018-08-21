TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Federal authorities are telling Florida election officials they have not seen any "new or ongoing compromises" of state and local election systems.

The joint letter sent Monday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security comes after U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said Russians had penetrated the systems of certain counties and "have free rein to move about" ahead of this year's election.

Federal officials earlier said Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states, including Florida, ahead of the 2016 election.

Nelson, a Democrat, stuck by his comments even as Gov. Rick Scott, his Republican rival in this year's elections, pressed him for proof.

Scott issued a statement saying the agencies' letter shows Nelson was "irresponsible" and "reckless."