ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury has been chosen in the trial of the widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Florida.
U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys picked 12 members and six alternates on Monday.
The trial of 31-year-old Noor Salman, widow of shooter Omar Mateen, is scheduled to begin Wednesday. Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen. She's pleaded not guilty.
At the time of the attack in June of 2016, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was surpassed last October by the fatal shooting of 58 people in Las Vegas.
Mateen was killed hours after the attack at the nightclub in Orlando.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Draft GOP report: No coordination between Trump and Russia
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have completed a draft report concluding there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, a finding that is sure to please the White House and enrage panel Democrats.
National
Trump to visit largest border city opposed to wall
When Donald Trump visits San Diego to examine prototypes of the border wall, the president will be landing in the largest city on the U.S.-Mexico border to formally oppose his plans.
National
Schumer: Navy destroyer to be named after Irish Immigrant
New York Sen. Charles Schumer says the next Navy destroyer will be named after U.S. Marine Cpl. Patrick Gallagher, an Irish immigrant from Long Island who died fighting in Vietnam.
National
Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status
Immigrants from four countries and their American-born children sued the Trump administration Monday over its decision to end a program that lets them live and work legally in the United States.
National
Tuskegee Airman Floyd Carter Sr. dies; he was 95
Floyd Carter Sr., a Tuskegee Airman who was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, has died at the age of 95, according to the New York Police Department.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.