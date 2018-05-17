Judge Diana E. Murphy, the first woman appointed to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, has died. She was 84.

Minnesota's chief federal judge informed the district's judges late Wednesday that Murphy had died at home. She had assumed senior status in November 2016 — a form of semiretirement for judges — vacating a seat on the federal appeals court that was eventually filled by David Stras. Murphy continued work through April and planned to fully retire in July. She suffered from long-term health problems, including heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis, her family said Wednesday night.

"Her long and distinguished career opened doors to help diversify the courts and to provide inspirational leadership to generations of judges and lawyers," Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim said in a statement Thursday. "Her incredible civic engagement inspired many of us to try to follow in her footsteps. We will miss her intellectual force, her wise judgment, her warm and gentle encouragement, and her friendship. Judge Murphy was truly our treasured colleague."

In a statement Thursday, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar described Murphy as "a mentor and a friend," as well as a legal trailblazer.

"Not only did she break the judicial glass ceiling but she continued to be a strong advocate for putting more women on the bench," Klobuchar said. "She was adored by her colleagues and by everyone that knew her from justices on the Supreme Court to her clerks right out of law school."

Murphy's landmark cases as a federal judge ranged from corporations to American Indian tribal treaties. She counted justices of the U.S. Supreme Court and Minnesota Supreme Court among her friends, mentors and mentees.

Murphy also had great influence as chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission from 1999 to 2004.

She graduated from St. Paul Central High School at age 16 and headed to the University of Minnesota, where she majored in Central European Area Studies. She went on to win a Fulbright scholarship for graduate school to study at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, where she met her husband, Joseph Murphy. After getting married, she stayed home to raise their two sons.

In 1971, she returned to study law at the University of Minnesota, where she was editor of the Law Review. She worked as a litigator for the firm of Lindquist and Vennum before becoming a judge in Hennepin County Municipal Court, then District Court from 1976 to 1980.

She became the first woman appointed as a federal judge in Minnesota in 1980 and to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in 1994. Working out of Minneapolis, she was the only woman on that federal appellate bench until 2013.

On Thursday, in remembering the judge, Klobuchar cited a memorable quote Murphy once said: "You have to fight for others and you also have to fight for your own situation."

"Judge Murphy both stood up for herself and for others, and she did it with humor, joy and awe-inspiring achievement," Klobuchar said.

Staff Writer Pat Pheifer contributed to this report.

