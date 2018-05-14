TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge is telling the National Rifle Association it must disclose the names of two teenagers if it wants to use them in a lawsuit challenging Florida's new gun law.
The NRA is opposing new age restrictions contained in a gun safety bill signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott shortly after 17 people were killed at a South Florida high school.
The NRA filed a motion saying it wanted to include a 19-year-old woman as a plaintiff in the lawsuit but asked to keep her name confidential. The group also wanted to include testimony from another 19-year-old. It cited harassment of a top NRA official in Florida as the reason for requesting confidentiality.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled Sunday that parties in lawsuits must use their real names.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.