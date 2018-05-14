TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge is telling the National Rifle Association it must disclose the names of two teenagers if it wants to use them in a lawsuit challenging Florida's new gun law.

The NRA is opposing new age restrictions contained in a gun safety bill signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott shortly after 17 people were killed at a South Florida high school.

The NRA filed a motion saying it wanted to include a 19-year-old woman as a plaintiff in the lawsuit but asked to keep her name confidential. The group also wanted to include testimony from another 19-year-old. It cited harassment of a top NRA official in Florida as the reason for requesting confidentiality.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled Sunday that parties in lawsuits must use their real names.