– A federal judge in Maryland ruled Friday against the government's addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census, the third decision against the Trump administration on the issue.

Judge George Hazel of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in Greenbelt found the government violated administrative law when it decided to add the question. The ruling, like two earlier ones, will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court.

In his ruling, Hazel wrote, "The unreasonableness of Defendants' addition of a citizenship question to the Census is underscored by the lack of any genuine need for the citizenship question, the woefully deficient process that led to it, the mysterious and potentially improper political considerations that motivated the decision and the clear pretext offered to the public."

Hazel did not find enough evidence to support plaintiffs' claims that the government intended to discriminate against immigrants, Latinos and Asian-Americans by adding the question, or that adding the question was part of a conspiracy within the Trump administration to violate the constitutional rights of noncitizens and people of color.

The Commerce Department declined to comment, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' March 2018 announcement of the question caused an outcry among former Census Bureau directors, statisticians, civil rights organizations and Democratic lawmakers.

Opponents said the late addition, which did not undergo the years of planning and testing that new questions usually do, would lead to undercounts among immigrant communities and affect federal funding, apportionment and redistricting.