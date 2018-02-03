MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge has dismissed a northern Wisconsin tribe's lawsuit over the expansion of a rival tribe's casino.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson found last fall that the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans was too late in filing its lawsuit to block the Ho-Chunk Nation from expanding its casino in Wittenberg, which opened in 2008. But he held open the question of whether its claims against the state were also barred by a six-year statute of limitations.

In a decision Friday, Peterson dismissed the lawsuit, finding that the Stockbridge-Munsee's claims against the state were also subject to a six-year statute of limitations, which lapsed in 2014. He rejected the tribe's claims that the time started running last year.

Stockbridge-Munsee spokeswoman Megan Hakes tells the Wisconsin State Journal the tribe will appeal.