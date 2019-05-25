– President Donald Trump's efforts to build a wall along the southwest border hit a roadblock Friday night when a federal judge in California granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the administration from redirecting funds under the national emergency declaration issued in February.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam of the Northern District of California, who is overseeing a pair of lawsuits over border wall financing, ruled that the administration's efforts likely overstep the president's statutory authority.

The injunction applies specifically to some of the money the administration intended to allocate from other agencies, and it limits wall construction projects in El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Ariz.

The ruling quoted from a Fox News interview with Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, in which he said that the wall "is going to get built, with or without Congress."

The idea that the president can act "without Congress" when lawmakers refuse a funding request from the White House "does not square with fundamental separation of powers principles dating back to the earliest days of our Republic," Gilliam wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two related cases were argued before Gilliam, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, this month — one filed by the state of California in conjunction with 19 other states, and a second from the ACLU on behalf of the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition.

Both suits argued that Trump had overstepped his constitutional authority by using money to fund a border barrier without congressional approval. The legal challenges were filed shortly after Trump declared a national emergency along the Mexican border. The move by the president followed a two-month standoff with Congress over funding to build a long-promised barrier wall there.

Lawmakers ultimately denied the border funding he had requested.

Trump had requested $5.7 billion to finance a steel wall along more than 200 miles of the border; Congress instead appropriated about $1.4 billion for fencing to cover 55 miles. Unhappy with the outcome, Trump remained intent on funding the wall with or without congressional ­appropriations.

White House officials said that the administration would redirect $601 million from the Treasury's forfeiture fund, up to $2.5 billion from Defense Department funds allocated for counterdrug activity, and up to $3.6 billion from Defense Department capital projects.

Trump's remarks at times undercut his own emergency declaration. "I didn't need to do this, but I'd rather do it much faster," he said. "I just want to get it done faster, that's all."

Within days, California and 15 other states joined to sue the administration and prevent it from moving the funds; four other states have since joined the lawsuit. The states requested a temporary injunction against the administration while the entire case is heard.

"The case is not about whether the challenged border barrier construction plan is wise or unwise … ," Gilliam said in the order. "Instead, this case presents strict legal questions regarding whether the proposed plan for funding border barrier construction exceeds the Executive Branch's lawful authority."