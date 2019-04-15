SAVANNAH, Ga. — The federal government has agreed to change the name of a tidal creek on the Georgia coast that had long been known as Runaway Negro Creek.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names changed the name to Freedom Creek a year after Georgia lawmakers passed a resolution requesting the switch. Runaway slaves are believed to have crossed the creek near Savannah during the 19th century as they sought freedom in the North.

The Savannah Morning News reports the federal board, which is responsible for naming geographic features in the U.S., approved the change Thursday.

State Sen. Lester Jackson, a Savannah Democrat, pushed for the name change. He said the old name was culturally insensitive and should be changed to honor the efforts of slaves to become free.