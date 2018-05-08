More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Hundreds of Minneapolis, St. Paul students get a lesson in farming, food
City kids got schooled on farm life during Urban Ag Day at the State Fairgrounds.
South Metro
Man pleads guilty to murder and crime spree that terrorized Mendota Heights residents
As part of the plea, Lucifer Nguyen will spend a minimum of 30 years in prison.
Minneapolis
Latest Minneapolis school budget proposal raises equity questions
Officials try to balance $33 million shortfall with calls for fairness in district.
Minneapolis
Evidence in FBI probe of former St. Kate's student includes package allegedly sent from Islamic scholar in Malaysia
All but one of nine search warrants for Tnuza Hassan's property remain sealed.
St. Paul
St. Paul school board tackles $17.2 million budget gap
Moves come as seats opened at popular Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented magnet school.
