– The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights on Thursday urged the Trump administration to resume federal oversight of troubled police departments and reinstate the Justice Department’s community policing office — steps that would reverse recently departed Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ effort to limit such oversight.

The commission’s 200-page report, endorsed by a majority of the eight members, concludes that black Americans, among others, have valid concerns about police violence and a lack of officer accountability.

In response, the report concludes, federal officials should resume the practice — abandoned since the election of President Donald Trump — of investigating local police departments accused of systemic civil rights violations and resurrect the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

“The Department of Justice is turning its back on the important work that has been done in the past,” Commission Chair Catherine Lhamon said.

Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department aggressively probed allegations of civil rights violations by local police departments, launching more than two dozen investigations and entering at least 14 “consent decrees” in which local officials agreed to enact reforms and submit to monitoring.

During his nearly two years leading the Justice Department, Sessions did not launch any new probes into local police departments and publicly disparaged the rigor and accuracy of previous federal investigations that had documented civil rights violations by police. In some cases, local police departments that had requested federal review and spent years engaged in reforms were forced to petition the Justice Department for access to the results of those voluntary probes. And, in his final act in office before resigning last week, Sessions issued a memo making it more difficult for federal officials to broker consent decrees.

But the commission concluded that federal investigations resulting in consent decrees remain the most effective means of ensuring constitutional policing. Lhamon said, “The turn away that we’re seeing in this administration is a turn against civil rights.”