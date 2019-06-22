The next U.S. District Court session comes Thursday in the excessive force lawsuit filed by the family of Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in November 2015.

Judge Michael Davis rescheduled a status conference on the case from June 19 to 11 a.m. on June 27. Only the attorneys for the parties are expected to appear — not the full set of high-ranking City Hall officials who had previously been ordered to court by Davis.

Status conferences generally provide the judge with an update on the where the case stands. The session will be open to the public.

Since the parties last appeared in court, Davis formally dismissed from the lawsuit Dustin Schwarze, the officer who shot Clark. But the lawsuit is still pending against officer Mark Ringgenberg for taking Clark to the ground before the shooting.

Ringgenberg grappled with Clark and said he feared that Clark was trying to gain control of his holstered gun. Ringgenberg told Schwarze to shoot. Clark's DNA was later found on the gun handle.

Davis issued an order demanding city leaders come to his courtroom on the same day Minneapolis settled a case for $20 million with the family of Justine Damond Ruszczyk. In that same closed session with city attorneys, the City Council rejected a five-figure settlement in Clark's case.

Mediated talks between the city and Clark's attorneys went nowhere.

Ruszczyk was shot in July 2017 in the alley behind her house by former police officer Mohamed Noor after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault. Noor was convicted and sent to prison in that case.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to file criminal charges against the officers in the Clark shooting.