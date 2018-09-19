NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Federal authorities are investigating two small explosions in New Berlin.
No one was hurt when explosive devices detonated along a road on Saturday and Monday. New Berlin police saw frayed electrical wire and gray smoke and called the Milwaukee County bomb squad. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
ATF is offering a reward of $5,000 for information about who is responsible for the explosions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Anita Hill says FBI investigation needed
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accuses him of sexually assaulting her decades ago (all times local):
National
Tax law limit on deductions looms large in some House races
Congressman Leonard Lance voted last December with the interests of his northern New Jersey district in mind when he opposed his own party's sweeping tax overhaul.
TV & Media
Delaware DMV selfie zones aim to discourage license photos
Delaware's Division of Motor Vehicles has installed "Safe Selfie Zones" at its four locations, to allow newly licensed drivers to share the news — and not their personal details.
Nation
In nick of time, deputy saves dog leashed to moving truck
A volunteer for an Arizona sheriff's office has probably saved the life of a dog that was tied to a semitrailer truck as it pulled out of a parking lot.
Nation
Man faces trial in pregnant woman's slaying, stealing baby
Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday for a North Dakota man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of a 22-year-old woman who bled to death when her baby was cut from her womb.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.