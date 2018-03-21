MADISON, Wis. — A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against investigators and former state officials involved in a now-halted secret investigation into Gov. Scott Walker's 2012 recall campaign.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday agreed with a lower court's ruling in 2017 tossing the lawsuit by the conservative group the John K. MacIver Institute. The appeals court agreed with the judge's determination that investigators did not violate the group's rights under a federal law that protects electronic communications.

U.S. District Judge John Conley had ruled that investigators properly obtained search warrants for emails from the MacIver Institute as part of the lengthy John Doe investigation, which ended with a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in July 2015.

The lawsuit filed in 2016 sought damages from prosecutors and others involved with the investigation.