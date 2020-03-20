WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said it would seek to hold down spiking interest rates in the state and municipal bond markets by supporting banks' purchase of the bonds.
The Fed said Friday that it would loan money to banks that could be used to purchase highly-rated muni bonds.
Yields in the muni bond market have jumped in the recent weeks as money market funds and other investors sell those securities to raise cash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
Mexico and the U.S. announced plans Friday to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
National
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
The death toll from the global pandemic surpassed 10,000 people worldwide and the effects of a global economy grinding to a halt because of the…
National
Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15
The income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
National
Senator asks for ethics probe into his own stock sales
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., is asking for an ethics probe in response to criticism that he sold off as much as $1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped in February amid coronavirus fears.
National
Business Fallout: Companies hoard cash, Walmart hiring 150K
Less than three months ago came the first reports of cases of pneumonia related to a virus first detected in Wuhan, China. The outbreak of…