WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to refer this week to a word he's been using to describe the Federal Reserve's latest approach to interest rates: "Patient."
With pressures on the U.S. economy rising — a global slowdown, a trade war with China, slowing corporate earnings, a nervous stock market — the Powell Fed has been signaling that it's in no hurry to resume raising rates after having done so four times in 2018. And with inflation remaining tame, the rationale to tighten credit has become less compelling.
When its latest policy meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is expected to keep its key short-term rate unchanged at a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to economy
The federal government shutdown will cause slight permanent harm to the economy — about $3 billion — according to a report Monday by the Congressional Budget Office.
National
Fed likely to send reassuring note of patience on rate hikes
Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to refer this week to a word he's been using to describe the Federal Reserve's latest approach to interest rates: "Patient."
National
Fed likely to send reassuring note of patience on rate hikes
WASHINGTON — Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to refer this week to a word he's been using to describe the Federal Reserve's latest approach to interest rates: "Patient."
National
Trial set to begin in Paul's lawsuit against attacker
Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is going to court in his civil suit against the neighbor who broke his ribs with a hard tackle while he was doing yard work at his Kentucky home.
National
Amazon picks up CIA torture investigation film 'The Report'
Vice Studios has announced that Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the CIA torture investigation film "The Report."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.