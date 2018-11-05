WASHINGTON — With the economy strong, wages rising and unemployment at a near-five-decade low, the Federal Reserve remains on track to keep raising interest rates — just not this week.

After the Fed's latest policy meeting, it's expected to signal a healthy outlook for the economy but to hold off on any further credit tightening, most likely until December. A rate hike in December would mark the fourth this year.

Further rate increases are expected in 2019, though just how many is a subject of speculation. On the eve of Congress' midterm elections, the U.S. economy remains vigorous even in its 10th year of expansion — the second-longest such stretch on record.