WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is keeping its key interest rate unchanged and signaling that it could leave rates alone in the coming months given economic pressures and still-low inflation. The Fed also says it's prepared to adjust the pace of the reduction of its bond holdings if necessary to support the economy.

The Fed's benchmark short-term rate will remain in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent after having been raised four times last year. The central bank says it plans to be "patient" about future rate hikes in light of "global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures."

The Fed's cautionary words about rates mark a softening from its previous meeting, when it appeared to leave open the prospect of further increases soon.