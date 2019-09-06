WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powelll says the Fed is not expecting a U.S. or global recession. But it is monitoring a number of uncertainties, including trade conflicts, and will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

Powell gives an upbeat view of the U.S. economy during an appearance with Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at the University of Zurich in Switzerland. Powell says that trade policy is causing "some uncertainty" but that the U.S. consumer is in good shape.

"I would not see a recession as the most likely outcome for the United States or the global economy," Powell says.