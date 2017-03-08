NEW YORK — A statue of a young girl with a look of resolve has been placed in front of Wall Street's famous charging bull in time for International Women's Day.
A big investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, put the statue there to highlight efforts to get more women on corporate boards.
The work by artist Kristen Visbal is called "Fearless Girl."
The girl appears to be staring down the bull. Her head is held high. Her hands are firmly planted on her waist. Her pony-tail looks as if it's in motion.
A plaque at her feet says: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference."
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull
A statue of a young girl with a look of resolve has been placed in front of Wall Street's famous charging bull in time for International Women's Day.
Business
Children's Minnesota dispute with Blue Cross snags 70,000 patients
The state's largest pediatric hospitals says it can't afford the "massive" discounts sought by the insurer.
Minneapolis
Some Mpls. apartment buildings get top rating despite code violations
Troubled properties owned by Stephen Frenz are among those the city classifies in the top tier.
National
'Good Fight' takes television lead in making Trump an issue
A CBS-produced legal drama has taken the lead in weaving President Donald Trump into its stories, and it keeps raising the stakes.
Celebrities
Turf maker under fire hires lawyer who investigated Brady
An artificial turf company being sued after a report that executives knew fields might not live up to lofty marketing claims has hired the attorney who led the National Football League's investigation into New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.