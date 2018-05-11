NEW YORK — Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.
The Fire Department says no one was injured in the mishap Friday morning at a building under construction on Murray Street, about 10 blocks from the World Trade Center.
It's not immediately clear what went wrong with the platform around 8 a.m. New York Police Department Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin tweeted that the device was around the 40th floor.
The FDNY says workers were soon helped off the platform and through a window, and the platform was secured.
A call to the building's sales office wasn't immediately returned. Its website says the 64-story building will feature glass-walled apartments priced at up to $40 million.
