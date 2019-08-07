The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow medical devices for the legs coated with the drug paclitaxel to remain on the market, but with increased scrutiny and enhanced patient warnings following the discovery that the devices are associated with long-term higher risks of death.

An updated letter to doctors posted by the FDA Wednesday morning says the agency is going to require devicemakers to include warnings on product labels, explaining what's known about the risk. While the agency will continue allowing commercial sales of the devices, patients treated in clinical trials will receive enhanced informed consent disclosures and will be subject to closer ongoing scrutiny by safety-monitoring boards.

"Because of the demonstrated short-term benefits of the devices, the limitations of the available data, and uncertainty regarding the long-term benefit-risk profile of paclitaxel-coated devices, the FDA believes clinical studies of these devices may continue and should collect long-term safety (including mortality) and effectiveness data," the FDA said in its letter Wednesday.

Paclitaxel is applied to the outsides of drug-eluting stents and drug-coated medical balloons to cut down on the risk that a diseased femoropopliteal artery in the leg will become re-clogged months after being mechanically opened with a device. In patients with severe PAD, the devices are seen as an alternative to surgically attaching a bypass vessel around the blockage.

The FDA created a lucrative and fast-growing product category in 2012 when it approved the nation's first paclitaxel-coated medical device for PAD. Sales of such devices eclipsed $500 million industrywide last year, including Cook Medical's Zilver PTX stent and Medtronic's In. Pact Admiral drug-coated balloon. Boston Scientific's Eluvia stent was seen as a highly promising device approved late last year, and Abbott Labs is working with Minnesota's Surmodics to bring their own drug-coated balloon to market.

But growth in the field, and the use of paclitaxel to keep patients' vessels open, came to grinding halt earlier this year.

A December report in the Journal of the American Heart Association, which has since been downloaded more than 40,000 times, reported that an independent meta-analysis of two dozen industry-sponsored trials found that patients who got paclitaxel for PAD had a higher risk of death at five years than patients randomized to the same treatment without the drug.

None of the individual studies was large enough to detect higher death, and they were not designed with that purpose in mind. But by pooling data from multiple trials, independent researchers revealed a larger pattern that showed an unexplained higher risk of death in the treatment arm of the studies.

The FDA quickly undertook its own analysis, amid assurances from industry that none of the individual studies showed the "late mortality signal" claimed in the paper. The FDA also found an enhanced risk of death at five years among a handful of randomized controlled trials with five years of outcomes data and randomization to a non-paclitaxel control arm.

Specifically, the FDA analysis found that among 1,090 patients randomized in three trials, the all-cause five-year mortality rate was 19.8% in the paclitaxel patients and 12.7% in patients treated with uncoated devices.

"The magnitude of the signal should be interpreted with caution because of multiple limitations in the available data including wide confidence intervals due to a small sample size, pooling of studies of different paclitaxel-coated devices that were not intended to be combined, substantial amounts of missing study data, no clear evidence of a paclitaxel dose effect on mortality, and no identified pathophysiologic mechanism for the late deaths," the FDA wrote.

An FDA panel of experts met for two days in Maryland in June and came to the conclusion that although a mortality signal was present, there was not enough evidence to conclude that people with higher doses of the drug were at greater risk of death. Also, the panel was not able to pinpoint any specific cause for the effect.

In response to the panel's findings, the FDA on Wednesday issued an updated letter to doctors recommending that patients' long-term health preferences and their individual risks for vessel re-closure should be taken into account when deciding whether to use paclitaxel to treat PAD.

"The Panel determined, and the FDA concurs, that additional clinical study data are needed to fully evaluate the late mortality signal," the agency said.