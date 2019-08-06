TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. regulators want to know why Novartis didn't disclose a problem with testing data until after the Swiss drugmaker's $2.1 million gene therapy was approved.
The Food and Drug Administration said the manipulated data involves testing of the therapy on animals, not on patients. The FDA on Tuesday said it's confident the drug should remain on the market. The agency said it will consider criminal or civil penalties if appropriate.
Zolgensma, the most expensive treatment ever, was approved in May. It's expected to be a one-time treatment for a rare inherited condition, spinal muscular atrophy. It was approved for children under 2.
Novartis had no immediate comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
FDA says Novartis withheld data problem before drug approval
U.S. regulators want to know why Novartis didn't disclose a problem with testing data until after the Swiss drugmaker's $2.1 million gene therapy was approved.
National
Union: Mulvaney comments confirm agency moves meant to cut
A federal employees union says recent comments by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney confirm the Trump administration's "grand strategy" to cut the federal workforce by relocating agency offices out of Washington.
National
Panels overturns settlement approval in Google privacy suit
A federal appeals court has rejected a settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging that Google spied on users' online activity using tracking "cookies," even when privacy settings were set to prevent the snooping.
National
Plan to boost 'red flag' gun laws gains momentum in Congress
Despite frequent mass shootings, Congress has proven unable to pass substantial gun violence legislation, in large part because of resistance from Republicans.
National
Business Highlights
___A heightened US-China financial war imperils global economyWASHINGTON (AP) — Just what the fragile global economy didn't need: An unpredictable escalation in President Donald Trump's…