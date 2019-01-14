NEW YORK — The Food and Drug Administration says it is resuming inspections of some of the riskiest foods such as cheeses, produce and infant formula as early as Tuesday.
Routine inspections had been briefly halted as a result of the partial government shutdown.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the agency is bringing back about 150 employees for the inspections. Riskier foods account for about a third of the agency's roughly 8,400 routine inspections each year.
The FDA oversees packaged foods and produce. Meat, poultry and processed eggs are checked by another federal agency and have continued. States also handle about half of the FDA's inspections and those have also continued.
