Millions of Americans take millions of sleeping pills every year — a sign, many experts say, that human beings weren't designed to live in a wired world of constant stimulation.

All those addictive pills have potentially serious side effects. The Food and Drug Administration is now requiring that the most commonly prescribed sleeping pills carry a notice that these meds may be more dangerous than people realize. It singled out Ambien, Lunesta, and Sonata as being particularly worrisome.

How serious is the problem? Government researchers found 66 cases of "complex sleep behaviors occurring with these medicines over the past 26 years that resulted in serious injuries, including death," the agency said. "These cases included accidental overdoses, falls, burns, near drowning, exposure to extreme cold temperatures leading to loss of limb, carbon monoxide poisoning, drowning, hypothermia, motor vehicle collisions with the patient driving, and self-injuries such as gunshot wounds and apparent suicide attempts," it said. "Patients usually did not remember these events."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as many as 70 million Americans "suffer from sleep disorders or deprivation." They're spending roughly $2 billion a year, with millions of dollars more going toward over-the-counter drugs and dietary supplements such as melatonin. "Sleep is big business in the United States," said Raj Dasgupta, a sleep researcher. "People are always looking for a shortcut."

Jerome Siegel, a sleep researcher, said, "There are situations where short-term use of sleeping pills might be helpful. But even that's debatable. If you ask me, no one should be taking sleeping pills."

The dirty little secret of the sleeping-pill business is that the drugs don't in fact fix anything. If you have chronic sleep issues, they'll probably return as soon as you stop taking the meds.