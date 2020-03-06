In a rare, sweeping decision, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it’s banning the use of electric shock devices to correct self-harming or aggressive behavior.

The practice presents “an unreasonable and substantial risk of illness or injury,” the agency said Wednesday.

The ban is national, but it is targeted at a single school: the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass., which serves students — both children and adults — who have intellectual disabilities or behavioral, emotional or psychiatric problems.

It appears to be the only school in the U.S. that uses painful electric shocks to discipline students; the practice has been in place there for decades.

Those students who have been approved by a court to receive the treatment wear a backpack with a battery inside. It has protruding wires that can deliver shocks to the skin when triggered by an employee at the school.

The practice was meant to condition the behavior of students by causing pain when they acted in ways that endangered themselves or others.

“Evidence indicates a number of significant psychological and physical risks are associated with the use of these devices, including worsening of underlying symptoms, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, pain, burns and tissue damage,” the FDA’s said. “In addition, many people who are exposed to these devices have intellectual or developmental disabilities that make it difficult to communicate their pain.”

The decision was a culmination of more than a decade of legal battles between the school and its critics, who argued that the electric shock devices were administered excessively and caused lasting damage. In one episode in 2002 that was captured on video, Andre McCollins, then an 18-year-old student, did not take off his jacket as instructed and was shocked repeatedly. In the video, he can be heard screaming “Ow” over and over.

His family sued in one of the most high-profile cases involving the school. The case was settled under confidential terms in 2012, and the school continued to use shock-aversion devices.