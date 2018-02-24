The Food and Drug Administration approved a first-ever blood test to detect the telltale signs of serious brain injury, bringing to fruition a long quest to make the diagnosis of concussions simpler and more precise.

The FDA approved the marketing of the Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator to aid the evaluation of concussions in adults. The test, which was given the FDA designation of a “breakthrough” product, is expected to drive down the number of CT scans performed in emergency rooms, reducing both costs and patients’ exposure to radiation.

The test identifies two proteins that appear in the blood within 12 hours after a brain injury. Levels of these two proteins — Ubiquitin Carboxy-terminal Hydrolase-L1 and Glial Fibrilliary Acidic Protein — can help predict which patients may have brain lesions visible by CT scan and which won’t.

Test results can be available within three to four hours. But Henry L. Nordhoff, chairman and chief executive of San Diego-based Banyan Biomarkers, said his company is working to shorten that to under an hour.

The test was born of military necessity. As traumatic brain injuries mounted during the U.S. conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the armed forces have urgently sought a blood test capable of predicting quickly whether a blow to the head has likely caused bleeding or bruising in the brain. The test’s development was largely underwritten by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command.