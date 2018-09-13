Presbyterian has cancelled its football game with Stetson on Saturday because of the approach of Hurricane Florence.
The FCS school was to play at home in Clinton, South Carolina. Presbyterian then shifted the game to the opponents' home field in Florida. But Presbyterian athletic director Danny Sterling says it became clear travelling out of state was not safe for the team or fans.
Florence has altered the schedules of many programs the last two days, cancelling games involving No. 13 Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, North Carolina and South Carolina.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings' defensive line rotation a work in progress after opener
Everson Griffen repeated the chorus from Vikings coaches this offseason whenever the topic arose of a better rotation among his peers in the defensive line…
Wild
Predators' Watson suspended 27 games for domestic abuse.
Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.
Gophers
The Latest: Start of No. 3 Georgia's game moved to noon
The Latest on games impacted by Hurricane Florence. (all times local):10:15 a.m.The kickoff for Middle Tennessee's game at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday has been…
Sports
Twins' Astudillo goes viral with sprint around the bases
Welcome to the Thursday edition of The Cooler, where we grow closer every day to having a new favorite Twins player. Let's get to it:…
Vikings
Vikings-Packers Capsule
MINNESOTA (1-0) at GREEN BAY (1-0)Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FoxOPENING LINE - Packers by 3RECORD VS. SPREAD - Minnesota 1-0, Green Bay 0-1SERIES RECORD -…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.