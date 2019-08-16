NEW YORK — Jimmy Kimmel has learned an expensive lesson, courtesy of the government.
The Federal Communications Commission has fined ABC $395,000 after Kimmel used the sound of the emergency alert system as part of a skit last October.
The tone is sent through television, radio and mobile phones to warn people of dangers like floods and fire. It's illegal to depict it in the media in times other than an actual emergency, so people won't be confused.
AMC's "The Walking Dead" and Animal Planet's "Lone Star Law" were also hit with fines.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Evers: Lt. gov has been 'truthful' about college career
Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that he believes Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has been truthful about whether he graduated from college.
National
FCC fines networks for wrongly using emergency alert system
Jimmy Kimmel has learned an expensive lesson, courtesy of the government.
National
Nevada will seek new court order to remove plutonium
Nevada isn't giving up its push to get the Trump administration to remove weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to a site near Las Vegas last year, learning from an appeals court defeat and planning a challenge that gets to the heart of the fight.
National
Republicans still waiting on Pompeo in Kansas Senate race
Even though U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared a Senate run to be "off the table" next year, many fellow Republicans in Washington and his home state of Kansas aren't buying it.
National
AP Source: Officials to brief Trump on Afghanistan talks
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other administration officials plan to brief President Donald Trump Friday on the state of peace negotiations in Afghanistan, a U.S. official said.