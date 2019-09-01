FRISCO, Texas — Ryan Hollingshead scored early, Michael Barrios and Zdenek Ondrasek had goals in the second half, and FC Dallas won its third straight at home, beating expansion FC Cincinnati 3-1 on Saturday night.
Hollingshead settled a short pass from Ondrasek inside the penalty arc and curled a right-footed shot inside the right post, giving FC Dallas (12-10-7) the lead in the 14th minute.
Barrios made it 2-0 in the 49th with his second goal in two games. Two minutes later, Ondrasek followed his own rebound to extend the FC Dallas lead.
Emmanuel Ledesma scored a penalty kick for FC Cincinnati (5-20-3) in the 64th minute.
FC Dallas is 6-0-3 in its last nine games at home.
