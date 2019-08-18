MONTREAL — Ryan Hollingshead scored in stoppage time and FC Dallas overcame a three-goal deficit to tie the Montreal Impact 3-3 on Saturday night.
Substitute Zdenek Ondrasek and captain Reto Ziegler, from the penalty spot, also scored for FC Dallas (10-10-7).
Lassi Lappalainen scored two first-half goals, and Orji Okwonkwo added a third early in the second for the Impact (10-13-4).
Ziegler pulled Dallas to 3-2 in 85th minute on a penalty kick after Ken Krolicki's hand ball in the box.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings-Seattle game preview
The Seahawks are a familiar preseason foe.
Twins
Mets beat Royals 4-1 behind deGrom, Alonso
Pete Alonso's error at first base in the fourth inning led to Kansas City's only run of the night and put the New York Mets behind.
Twins
Twins pay a visit to Brusdar Graterol, promote him to Class AAA Rochester
Thad Levine said they are not going to push the 20-year-old with a 100 mph fastball, but he was still moved up a level Saturday.
Local
Minnesota's ancient lake sturgeon could get endangered species protections
Listing fish as endangered could test new rules.
Twins
Brosseau's RBI single in 13th lifts Rays past Tigers 1-0
Mike Brosseau came through in the 13th inning to finish a long night and end an extended scoring drought by the Tampa Bay Rays.