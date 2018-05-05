LOS ANGELES — Maximiliano Urruti scored the tying goal early in the second half, and FC Dallas held on for a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Saturday.
Urruti tied it for FC Dallas (3-1-4) in the 55th minute when he took Santiago Mosquera's pass near the top of the penalty arc, turned away from a defender with two touches and fired a low, hard shot into the right corner.
Steven Beitashour opened the scoring for LAFC (5-2-1) in the ninth minute, slotting one past goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer from a narrow angle.
LAFC had its three-game winning streak snapped.
