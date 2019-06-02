FRISCO, Texas — Seattle's Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored own goals to help FC Dallas end a six-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the Sounders on Saturday night.
Arreaga's deflection of Ryan Hollingshead's header gave FC Dallas (6-6-3) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Smith put Michael Barrios' cross into the back of the net in the 38th to double FCD's lead.
Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the 65th minute for the Sounders (7-3-5), netting a 20-yard shot with a deflection off defender Matt Hedges.
