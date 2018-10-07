FRISCO, Texas — Santiago Mosquera and Victor Ulloa scored back-to-back goals in the second half and FC Dallas beat Orlando City 2-0 on Saturday night.
Mosquera gave FC Dallas (16-6-9) the lead in the 63rd minute, finishing into the upper right corner at the end of a four-pass buildup.
Ulloa headed home Maxi Urruti's free kick to make it 2-0 in the 69th minute.
The game was stopped in the 80th minute due to severe weather in the area. The delay lasted 68 minutes.
FC Dallas padded its lead atop the Western Conference to four points over Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC. All three teams have three games to play.
Orlando City (7-19-4) extended its winless streak to 11 games.
