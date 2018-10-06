– An exasperated President Donald Trump picked up the phone to call White House counsel Don McGahn last Sunday. Tell the FBI they can investigate anything, he told McGahn, because we need the critics to stop.

Not so fast, McGahn said.

McGahn, according to people familiar with the conversation, told the president that even though the White House was facing a storm of condemnation for limiting the FBI background check into sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a wide-ranging inquiry like some Democrats were demanding — and Trump was suggesting — would be potentially disastrous for Kavanaugh's chances of confirmation to the Supreme Court.

It would also go far beyond the FBI's usual "supplemental background investigation," which is, by definition, narrow in scope.

The White House could not legally order the FBI to rummage indiscriminately through someone's life, McGahn told the president. And without a criminal investigation to pursue, agents could not use search warrants and subpoenas to try to get at the truth.

Trump backed down, although he said publicly the next day that the FBI "should interview anybody that they want, within reason." But the episode was further evidence of the confusion, including on the part of the president, about what would happen after Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., forced a one-week delay in the confirmation vote of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by calling for a new FBI investigation.

From the start, there were different expectations. Democrats hoped for a full investigation into the allegations, even as they were skeptical that one would occur and angrily said on Friday that the White House had quashed it. In all, 10 people were interviewed, and an 11th declined to cooperate.

But the FBI did not interview the two people at the center — Kavanaugh and his main accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Late Friday, Blasey's legal team said in a statement that "an FBI investigation that did not include interviews of Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh is not a meaningful investigation in any sense of the word."

People familiar with the process say the White House is always in charge of background checks and can limit the scope of the questions FBI agents can ask and who they can interview.

In the case of Kavanaugh, McGahn instructed the FBI to do an additional background check focused exclusively on the sexual misconduct charges leveled by three women.

The goal of the inquiry, White House officials said, was to look for witnesses who had firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct. The inquiry would not include questions about whether Kavanaugh was frequently drunk or had been misleading in his Senate testimony.

Some experts said it was an odd decision not to include the two people at the center of the controversy.

Robert Cromwell, a former FBI agent who oversaw sensitive background investigations of political appointees, doubted that agents decided not to interview Blasey and Kavanaugh on their own.

"The nature of investigators is to get to the bottom line," he said. "You'd want to talk to both of them."