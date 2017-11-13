MINNEAPOLIS — Hate crimes in Minnesota rose for the second straight year in 2016, with the bulk of crimes motivated by the victim's race or ethnicity. Crimes were also committed against victims because of their religion or sexual orientation.

The FBI released its 2016 hate crime statistics report Monday.

Minnesota reported 119 hate crimes last year, up from 109 in 2015.

In Wisconsin, hate crimes appeared to decrease for the second straight year.

Wisconsin reported 34 hate crimes last year. That's down from 43 in 2015 and 51 in 2014.

Nationally, there were more than 6,100 hate crimes in 2016, up about 5 percent over the previous year.

The yearly report is the most comprehensive accounting of hate crimes in the U.S. But authorities warn it's incomplete, partly because it's based on voluntary reporting by police agencies. The number of participating agencies also varies from year to year.

Minnesota's 2016 figures come from just 10 percent of participating agencies statewide.

Wisconsin's 2016 figures were reported by 18 — or roughly 4 percent — of a total of 414 agencies participating in the program statewide.