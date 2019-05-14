CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The FBI is investigating the case of a Chattanooga police officer who's accused of raping women while on the job.

The allegations are detailed in a federal lawsuit filed Monday. Officer Desmond Logan is accused of raping three women in his custody, and he was fired in 2016 from his side job at the University of Tennessee, where he was accused of harassing a woman . All said they notified Chattanooga police.

But the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Logan wasn't officially investigated until one of them went to the county sheriff, saying she was raped last June.

The police chief then denied that Logan had a history of complaints. The lawsuit suggests otherwise.

Logan was put on leave and resigned in February before he could be fired.