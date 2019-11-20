BISMARCK, N.D. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information in the disappearance of an American Indian woman whose body was found in a submerged truck in a North Dakota lake.

Federal authorities went to New Town, North Dakota, on Wednesday to update family members of Olivia Lone Bear on the death investigation.

The 32-year-old Lone Bear was reported missing to the Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department on Oct. 27, 2017. Her body was found July 31, 2018, in the pickup truck pulled from Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

An autopsy was conducted, and the cause of death was ruled undetermined. No obvious injuries to her body were found.

Minneapolis FBI Special Agent in Charge Jill Sanborn says Lone Bear’s family and her community want to know what happened to her, and so does the FBI.