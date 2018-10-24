RED LAKE, Minn. — The FBI is investigating the deaths of two men on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.
FBI spokesman Michael Kulstad declined to provide any other details about the deaths of 26-year-old Dustin Barrett and 32-year-old James Rojas III.
Both men were from Minneapolis. Authorities say they died on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
FBI investigating deaths of 2 men on Red Lake reservation
The FBI is investigating the deaths of two men on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.
South Metro
Minnesota man beats death, then gets to hold his newborn son
When Ashley Goette stood over her husband Andrew's lifeless body and pushed down on his chest, he was 28 -- and she was 39 weeks pregnant.
National
Trump turns focus to Wisconsin's races for Senate, governor
President Donald Trump makes a campaign visit to Wisconsin with Republicans growing increasingly nervous about the prospects of holding onto the governor's office, let alone picking up a Senate seat held by a well-positioned Democratic incumbent.
State + Local
At HCMC, doctors pursue new way to treat opioid addiction
Doctors seek to fill a gap in the medical system by treating opioid addiction in the emergency room.
National
Trump turns focus to Wisconsin's races for Senate, governor
President Donald Trump makes a campaign visit to Wisconsin with Republicans growing increasingly nervous about the prospects of Gov. Scott Walker winning a third term.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.