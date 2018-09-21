BEIRUT — Lebanon says FBI Director Christopher Wray has expressed support to the Lebanese army during a visit to Beirut.

A statement released by the presidential palace in Beirut said President Michel Aoun received Wray on Friday and told him that Lebanon has succeeded in fighting terror groups thanks to U.S. support and that of friendly countries.

Washington has been a major supporter of Lebanon's army, and has provided more than $1 billion in military assistance to Lebanon since 2006.

The Lebanese army last year captured areas along the Syrian border that were controlled by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida-linked fighters.

IS and al-Qaida had claimed responsibility for a wave of bombings in Lebanon over the past years that killed dozens.

Lebanese security agencies are still pursuing militants across the country.