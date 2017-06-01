The FBI is assisting the University of Minnesota in an investigation of possible fraud in the Gophers ticket department, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune Thursday.

Earlier this year, the U’s office of internal audit discovered some discrepancies in ticket records, the source said. They turned over those findings to the FBI for its help in looking at electronic records.

Former Gophers ticket operations director Brent Holck, who helped start the Golden Ticket promotions program for men’s basketball in 2012, was fired in February. Holck had been the ticket manager for U athletics since 2008.

The Gophers officially announced on May 26 the hiring of assistant athletic director Ryan Dillon to fill Holck’s role.