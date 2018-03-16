BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The FBI is asking for help from law enforcement agencies and the public in identifying any leads about the activities and associations of the man killed in a Beaver Dam apartment explosion.
Investigators believe 28-year-old Benjamin Morrow was making bombs in his apartment when an accidental detonation took his life March 5. Authorities say they found large quantities of explosives and a variety of unstable chemicals.
The entire apartment building was burned down Thursday because the chemicals could not be removed safely.
Morrow was a quality control technician for Richelieu Foods and had previously worked as an associate scientist at PPD of Middleton, a contract research company.
