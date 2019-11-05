The FBI arrested a self-proclaimed white supremacist who allegedly planned to blow up a historic Colorado synagogue and poison congregants as part of a "racial holy war," federal officials said Monday. Investigators called the alleged plot a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism.

Richard Holzer, 27, was arrested Friday night after picking up what he thought was a bundle of pipe bombs and dynamite from undercover agents, according to an affidavit filed in federal court in Denver. He was wearing a Nazi armband during the meeting and carrying a copy of "Mein Kampf," according to the filing.

Investigators said Holzer wanted to blow up the Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo, Colo. The structure is the state's second-oldest synagogue and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Holzer was arraigned Monday on a charge of attempting to obstruct people from exercising their religion through force and of attempted use of explosives and fire. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

"We thwarted an imminent threat to our community," FBI Special Agent Dean Phillips said at a news conference. "Mr. Holzer will now be afforded an opportunity to explain his actions in our legal system."

Holzer's arrest comes as Jewish institutions around the country are still reeling from the mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018. The alleged gunman left a trail of anti-Semitic posts on social media before 11 congregants were fatally shot and six others were wounded in the deadliest attack on Jews in the U.S. Last month, Jewish groups gathered with law enforcement officials in ­Washington to plan how to respond to future attacks.

The arrest also reflects a recent spike in reports of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. In 2017, incidents targeting Jews and Jewish institutions surged 57%, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which attributed the jump to an increase of reports in high schools and on college campuses.

Anti-Semitic incidents dipped slightly last year, but 2018 had the third-most instances of anti-Semitic violence and harassment since the ADL started collecting the data in 1979. In the first half of 2019, the ADL recorded 780 anti-Semitic episodes, noting that six white supremacists were arrested for attacks on Jewish targets during that time.

The FBI started monitoring Holzer this year, after investigators noticed a string of hate-filled, anti-Semitic posts on social media, according to the affidavit.

An undercover agent posing as a white supremacist reached out to Holzer on Facebook in late September, investigators said.