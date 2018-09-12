SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The FBI has arrested a Puerto Rico senator who has been indicted by a federal grand jury on corruption charges.
Spokesman Carlos Osorio told The Associated Press that Abel Nazario was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident. Nazario also is the vice president of the governor's New Progressive Party.
Officials said the case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor and is related to funds Nazario received when he was mayor of the southwest town of Yauco.
A spokesperson for Nazario could not be immediately reached for comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fenella Fielding, star of 'Carry On' comedies, dies at 90
Fenella Fielding, a British actress who was the glamorous, velvet-voiced star of the "Carry On" comedies, has died. She was 90.
World
Cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe's capital escalates; 21 dead
Zimbabwe's police say they are banning "public gatherings" in Harare in an effort to curb a cholera outbreak that has killed 21 people.
World
Pope summons bishops for February abuse prevention summit
Pope Francis is summoning the presidents of every bishops conference around the world for a February summit to discuss preventing clergy sex abuse and protecting children — evidence that he realizes the scandal is global and that inaction threatens to undermine his legacy.
World
EU to give internet firms 1 hour to remove extremist content
European authorities are planning to slap internet companies like Google and Facebook with big fines if they don't take down extremist content within one hour.
World
FBI arrests Puerto Rico senator facing corruption charges
The FBI has arrested a Puerto Rico senator who has been indicted by a federal grand jury on corruption charges.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.