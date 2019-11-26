SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — FBI officials in Puerto Rico are offering a reward for three suspects they say robbed an agent at gunpoint and tried to steal his car.
The agency said Monday that three men in a black Mercedes Benz stole the agent's wallet, FBI credentials and official weapon.
Officials said the armed robbery and attempted carjacking occurred Saturday night in the Ocean Park neighborhood in the capital of San Juan. Reports of crime in Ocean Park are rare.
The $25,000 reward comes as the number of reported carjackings in the U.S. territory have increased this year.
