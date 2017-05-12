Authorities have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in the death of Philip Charles Borer Nelson, 31, who was shot to death last month inside a Columbia Heights apartment building.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding Phillip Leron Miller, who was charged April 25 with second-degree murder in Anoka County District Court.

In a news release, the FBI said a federal arrest warrant was issued in Minneapolis on Thursday, when Miller was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Using statements from a woman who lived in the unit at the LaBelle Park Condos where Nelson was shot, surveillance videos and evidence collected at the scene, authorities have identified the gunman as Miller, 41, of Brooklyn Park, one of whose nicknames is “Ox.”

Miller has ties to Minneapolis, Brooklyn Park, and Columbia Heights, as well as Chicago.

Authorities said Miller “should be considered armed and dangerous” and to contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office with any information.

