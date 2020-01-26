CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Mason Faulkner had 25 points as Western Carolina got past Wofford 81-72 on Saturday night.
Onno Steger had 17 points for Western Carolina (13-6, 5-3 Southern Conference). Carlos Dotson added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points and six rebounds.
Nathan Hoover had 20 points for the Terriers (13-8, 5-3). Storm Murphy added 19 points. Tray Hollowell had 12 points.
Western Carolina faces UNC Greensboro at home on Wednesday. Wofford plays The Citadel on the road on Wednesday.
