COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Mason Faulkner recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Western Carolina to an 89-76 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Matt Halvorsen added 15 points for Western Carolina (8-3), including a 3-pointer 48 seconds into the game for a lead the Catamounts never lost. Kameron Gibson added 13 points. Carlos Dotson scored 11.
Western Carolina totaled 46 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Jr. Clay had 17 points and five steals for the Golden Eagles (3-9). Larry Kuimi added 14 points. Keishawn Davidson had 11 points.
Western Carolina plays Piedmont at home next Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Mississippi on the road next Sunday.
