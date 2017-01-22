Gallery: The Predators' Cody McLeod (55) and the Wild's Tyler Graovac (44) fell to the ice as they fought for the puck in the first period.

Gallery: The Wild's Nate Prosser (39) and Nashville's Harry Zolnierczyk (26) fought for the puck in the period.

Gallery: The Wild's Nino Niederreiter (22) and Eric Staal (12) fought for the puck with the Predator's P.K. Subban (76) in the first period Sunday night in St. Paul.

Gallery: Jason Zucker (16), Mike Reilly (4), Jordan Schroeder (10) and Mikael Granlund (64) celebrated a goal by Granlund in the first period Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Gallery: The Wild's Ryan Suter (20) skated with the puck as Nashville's Ryan Johansen (92) closed in on him in the second period Sunday night.

Gallery: The Wild's Nino Niederreiter (22) looked for a teammate to pass to before Mattias Ekholm (14) could defend against him in the second period Sunday night.

Gallery: Mikael Granlund (64) and his Minnesota Wild teammates on the bench after an empty net goal that gave Nashville a 4-2 lead in the third period Sunday night. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - January 22, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

Gallery: The Wild's Eric Haula (56) tried to check the Predators' Filip Forsberg (9) off the puck in the third period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - January 22, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

Gallery: The Wild's Marco Scandella (6) and Nashville's Mike Fisher (12) went after the puck in third period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - January 22, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

Gallery: Ryan Johansen (92) celebrated with his Predators teammates after scoring an empty net goal in the third period Sunday night. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - January 22, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

Gallery: Nashville's Victor Arvidsson (38) celebrated as a the puck went past Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper for the go ahead goal by the Predators' Filip Forsberg in the third period. The Predators defeated the Wild 4-2 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center/ ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - January 22, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

If you’re a Wild fanatic who doubles as a worrywart, there was a laundry list of things to be concerned about Sunday night.

First: Captain Mikko Koivu, who centers the Wild’s most productive line, was ill and missed his first game of the season. Second: Backup goalie Darcy Kuemper, whom coach Bruce Boudreau challenged to be better seven days earlier, was starting. Third: The Wild was playing for the seventh time in 11 nights and coming off an emotional come-from-behind victory over Anaheim the night before.

Boudreau was nervous about a letdown, fatigue or a combination of the two, and that’s just what he saw during a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

For the third time on a four-game homestand, the Wild squandered a two-goal lead and for the second time paid for it with a defeat.

Filip Forsberg scored the tying and winning goals in the third period. Nino Niederreiter hit the post for what would have been the tying goal with two minutes left. The loss ended the Wild’s six-game winning streak against the Central Division and 15-game point streak against the Western Conference.

Mikael Granlund and Jason Pominville gave the Wild a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the team started to show signs of lethargy in the second.

Nashville’s James Neal scored early, the Wild was outshot to 10-4 and by the 2:20 mark of the third period, the score was tied on the first of Forsberg’s two goals. He buried the winner with 6:36 left when Kuemper, who had played well, was slow to react to a one-timer to his right.

In a month in which it seems no lead is safe in the NHL, Sunday’s game marked the sixth consecutive time that at least a two-goal lead vanished either by the Wild or its opponent.

Boudreau expected the Predators to come out flying.

They were completing a five-game trip fraught with all sorts of travel problems. There was a mechanical issue with their charter that caused them to arrive in Denver way late; they were stuck on an airplane in Vancouver because customs agents were missing in action; their hotel in Edmonton lost power, WiFi and … water; and they arrived in Minnesota without any luggage.

It’s safe to say the Predators just wanted to get home, preferably with two points in custody.

But it was the Wild that struck not once but twice in the first period.

Granlund got things going only 2:18 into the game with his first goal in 10 games. He tucked a beauty past Pekka Rinne after Jordan Schroeder, subbing in for Koivu as second-line center, came away with the puck along the boards and found red-hot Jason Zucker.

Zucker fed Granlund down low alone. Granlund scored his 11th goal, extended his point streak to a career-best seven games and picked up his 25th point in 22 games.

Five minutes later, a heating-up Pominville sniped a shot for a 2-0 lead after an Erik Haula feed in the right circle. Pominville has two goals and four assists in the past five games.

One night after scored the game-winning goal, having two assists and being a plus-4 on his 32nd birthday, Ryan Suter also picked up his 30th point on the goal. That gave the highest-scoring team in the Western Conference a league-high seven players with 30 points.

The Predators looked sluggish early. During one shift, the Wild spent 80 seconds buzzing in the offensive zone and was able to change two of its forwards despite the long change. But the Predators picked up their play and Kuemper had to battle to get the Wild out of the first period with its 2-0 lead intact.

He did, making 10 saves. But only 2:25 into the second, the Wild started showing signs of sloppiness and Neal cut Minnesota’s lead in half. The goal came after he got away with a sly trip on Eric Staal and 10 seconds after Suter and Zucker collided after a faceoff.