BEMIDJI, Minn. — Authorities say a father and his 4-year-old son drowned in a kayaking accident on a northern Minnesota lake.
Hubbard County sheriff's officials say deputies were dispatched to Hart Lake near Bemidji about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of an overturned kayak and two people that failed to surface.
First responders found the boy in the water and administered CPR. He was flown to the University of Minnesota hospital. Sheriff Cory Aukes says the child was removed from life support Sunday night.
Searchers found the body of the boy's father, 42-year-old Jesse Anderson, of Northwood, Iowa, in the water on Sunday morning.
Aukes says neither Anderson nor his son were wearing life jackets.
